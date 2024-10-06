Exit Polls: Another Setback Likely for BJP Right After Lok Sabha Elections

In Haryana, the BJP has been clearly on the back foot for many months and the exit polls will not come as a surprise.

Indeed, even in 2019 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi romped home to a second term with a barnstorming victory in the Lok Sabha polls, sweeping all 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana, his party surprised many by failing to get a majority on its own.

It had to resort to an unholy alliance with the Jat-dominated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which had actively campaigned against the BJP government to get a second term through the back door.

The ruling party’s stock has slumped lower over the past several years.