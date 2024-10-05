Haryana Exit Polls: Comfortable Win for Congress, BJP's 3rd Term Distant Dream

The Congress is set to form a government in Haryana with a comfortable majority, while the BJP’s hope to form a hattrick government in the state seems distant, according to various exit polls released on Saturday, 5 October.

Elections to the Haryana Assembly—comprising of a total of 90 seats—concluded at 6 pm on Saturday. A voter turnout of 61 percent was recorded till 5pm, as per the Election Commission of India.