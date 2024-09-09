Haryana Elections: The BJP’s Woes Have Taken a Sharp Turn for the Worse

Issues like the unemployment crisis and the breakdown of law and order are other serious challenges for the party. Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country, several times more than the national average, and the problem seems to have gone from bad to worse during the past decade of the BJP's rule. Significantly, apart from the chronic water scarcity and lack of infrastructural support in Haryana, a sharp rise in organised crime including extortion and shootings has discouraged private investment in a state that had earlier held the potential of becoming an investment paradise.

To make matters worse for the BJP government, the recent horrific shooting in the industrial town of Faridabad of a 12th-grade high school Hindu student named Aryan Mishra, by self-styled cow protection vigilantes made national headlines. Mishra had gone out with members of his landlord’s family in their car for a late-night snack when they were chased by the vigilante gang who mistook them for cow smugglers and opened indiscriminate fire, fatally injuring the student. The intended communal lynching gone wrong has further dented the BJP’s electoral prospects considering Mishra belonged to the Brahmin community which normally strongly favours the party during elections.