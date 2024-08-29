BJP’s Calculations to Somehow Get Democratic Legitimacy in J&K Are Falling Apart

The BJP appears to have dug itself into a hole ahead of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The ruling party’s plans of manipulating to its advantage the fractured political scenario both in the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region are rapidly getting unstuck.

This may end up in either handing the upper hand to the alliance between the National Conference and the Congress party, or the Kashmiri radicals led by the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) recently started by gaoled separatist leader 'Engineer' Rashid who stunned the Modi government by sweeping the Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla a few months ago.