Elections Round-up: BJP Dominant but Opposition Must Not Roll Over and Die

As for the Congress, the results present a mixed bag. There was good news from the South, with the massive victory of Priyanka Gandhi's debut to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, by a record four lakh vote margin. Again, it showed that the BJP has failed to make much headway even against the Congress when faced with strong local leaders, like Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, and in Kerala where it is unable to cross the political firewall created by the United Democratic Front and Left Democratic Front.

In Rajasthan, however, the Congress was humiliated, finishing third in as many as four constituencies and allowing the BJP to win five out of the seven assembly bypolls. The party also lost in the sole assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh but put up a slightly better fight in Madhya Pradesh where it defeated a BJP cabinet minister, and significantly reduced the victory margin of the BJP candidate standing from former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s constituency.

For Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, with the NDA winning not just a landslide victory in the prestigious state of Maharashtra elections but also bagging 26 out of the 46 assembly bypolls along with a huge comeback in Uttar Pradesh, and sweeping Bihar and the Northeast, it will be a welcome reprieve from the question mark that hung over the regime after it got clearly awakened during the Lok Sabha polls.