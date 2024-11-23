How BJP+ Mahayuti Won Maharashtra 6 Months After Lok Sabha Defeat: 6 Reasons

In an unquestionably massive lead of over 220 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party's Mahayuti alliance has won the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress-Sena UBT and NCPSP has managed to get seats double digits collectively.
How did this happen? 6 reasons:
Women: Popularity of schemes like Ladki Bahin that gives Rs 1,500 per month, Annapurna yojana that gives 3 gas cylinders free per month, and concession on bus MSRTC bus travels, the thickest network of transport in the state, free education for girl students till graduation, gave the Mahayuti the biggest edge. At the same time, the Mahayuti was successfully able to drive the narrative that all these welfare schemes will stop if the Opposition comes to power.
Marathas: Manoj Jarange's movement for Maratha reservation failed to consolidate votes in the Opposition's favour like it did in Lok Sabha. In fact, compared to the Lok Sabha elections, the Mahayuti has performed way better in Marathwada
Farmers: Farmers of both Vidarbha and Marathwada voted heavily against the ruling Mahayuti in Lok Sabha. Inflation, drought, no MSP for soyabean and cotton, onion export ban, were some of the key reasons behind NDA's loss in Lok Saha. The BJP and Mahayuti got to course correction since Lok Sabha. The ban on onion export was lifted, MSP for cotton and soyabean was increased even if marginally so, and several schemes were announced like Baliraja Vij Savlat Yojana for free electricity for irrigation pumps.
Hindutva Push: BJP taking over the Hindutva narrative more strongly. Compared till 2014 and 2019 campaigns, the clear Hindutva pitch was one of BJP's biggest planks. The narrative of 'vote Jihad' and that only Muslim consolidation helped the MVA, and hence Hindus need to unite, was driven successfully.
Sympathy did not translate to votes: Eknath Shinde has made it clear that has the Shiv Sena's legacy. His strike rate was better than Uddhav in Lok Sabha and he has only improved that in the Assembly elections. Shinde's own popularity as the people's CM, coupled with the clear stake to the Hindutva ideology of Bal Thackeray outside the urban and Mumbai pockets just widened his edge over the past two years. Ajit Pawar, unlike Lok Sabha, has trumped Sharad Pawar. His USP of strengthening his MLAs locally by ensuri g maximum funds for development has paid off. His performance also shows that while Shard Pawar and Supriya Sule are preferred by traditional NCP voters nationally, Ajit Pawar has the hold on the party in Maharashtra.
Lack of substantial promises or narratives by the Opposition: Politically, the Opposition failed to counter not just the popularity of targeted schemes by the Mahayuti, but also could not counter the narrative the govt peddled that these schemes will stop if they come to power. In fact, the MVA had offered more money under the Ladki Bahin Yojana if it won, promises for farmers and youth were also similar to that of the Mahayuti. But the failure to popularise these promises or to counter the Mahayuti's schemes is clear.
What will happen next? Will fadnavis return as the CM of Maharashtra? With the MVA as an alliance survive this blow? For all the post election updates and analyses, stay tuned to The Quint. Become a Member and support our coverage so we can keep telling your stories.
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)