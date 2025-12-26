The Absurd Hypocrisy of Delhi LG's AQI Complaints to Kejriwal

When Delhi is reeling under the torturous spell of air pollution, when Delhi has turned into a gas chamber, instead of advising Rekha Gupta on how to deal with this crisis and suggesting measures, he is weaving a narrative for her to find a way out of the people’s anger by blaming the AAP's 10 years' government for the present pollution crisis.

In the 15-page letter he has written to Kejriwal, the LG has alleged it was "the inaction of his government in 11 years which is primarily responsible for the severe condition of air pollution in the national capital region." He courageously wrote, “You are trying to unnecessarily bog down the (BJP) government of 10 months, which is trying to do everything possible to undo your wrong, for petty political gains.“

Saxena should be reminded that he is trying to shield a chief minister who seemingly does not know what the air quality index (AQI) is.

Rekha Gupta’s reply to a question by a mediaperson on AQI is not only pathetic but also speaks of her ignorance about the subject. When she was asked about the water spraying to control pollution, she said, “AQI is a kind of temperature measurement that can be detected using any instrument. So watering is the only solution for it. That is why we are doing—just as the previous government did—and it is done at the hot spots where pollution is highest.” This shows she has no idea what AQI is.