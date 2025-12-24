Satire: Delhi L-G VK Saxena Writes 15 Pages on Pollution to the Wrong CM

As the national capital gasps in toxic air, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena held the Delhi government responsible for the deteriorating air quality in a strongly worded 15-page letter. The catch? It’s addressed not to the current Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, but to former CM Arvind Kejriwal—who, last anyone checked, is no longer the one in charge.
In his letter, Saxena demands accountability for Delhi’s pollution crisis, accusing Kejriwal of doing little during the AAP’s 11-year reign. He meticulously lists grievances, statistics, and missed opportunities and then wrapping it all up saying he would have preferred a phone call or an email, but “I realised you have blocked my number.”
In the letter, Saxena accuses Kejriwal of deliberately “bogging down” the BJP’s 10-month-old government, a government that, according to him, is busy undoing the damage of the last decade, all for “petty political gains.”
Saxena further claims that while the current administration is attempting to clean up Delhi’s mess, Kejriwal has largely shifted his attention elsewhere, choosing Punjab over playing the role of a full-time Opposition leader in Delhi.
Meanwhile, at a recent event in Delhi, the CM Gupta called AQI a "kind of temperature", leading to criticism online. Outside this epistolary showdown, Delhi has been choking under poor to severe AQI since November, with late December marking the worst stretch, with low visibility, toxic air, and inaction of authorities.