Prime Minister Modi Owes India's Daughters an Apology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes Indian women a video apology. I don’t care which angle he shoots it from, where and at what time he releases it, what slang he uses in an attempt to connect with us, whether or not he’s aided by a teleprompter, or what he chooses to wear when he finally tells us he’s sorry.

Of course, it won’t have quite the same ring as “I am just 15. Forgive me.” Yes, that’s what a teenager was compelled to say with folded hands after she expressed what she thinks about him, using expletives at the recent NEET-linked student protests at Jantar Mantar.

“I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can’t even look at myself. Please forgive me,” she said in a video.