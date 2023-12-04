Crimes Against Women Rises By 4%, Delhi 'Most Unsafe City': Decoding NCRB Data

Crime against women in India rose by 4 percent in 2022 as compared to 2021, with 4,45,256 cases being registered last year, revealed the much-awaited 2022 edition of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), released on Sunday, 3 December.

Published on a day when election results in four states were announced, the annual NCRB report finds a surge in the number of cases of crimes reported against children, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and cyber crimes.