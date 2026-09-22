Bihar Molestation Accused Hurt in Police Firing After Allegedly Trying to Escape

The main accused in the Jamui, Bihar groping case was shot in the leg during a police encounter and subsequently arrested. The incident, which occurred on 19 September 2026, involved the alleged harassment and assault of a teenage girl and her male friend by a group of men. The case gained widespread attention after a video of the assault went viral, prompting swift police action and multiple arrests.
According to Hindustan Times, Nandan Yadav, identified as the main accused, was apprehended after being shot in the leg by police officers. Another individual accused in the case was also arrested. The victims, both teenagers, were intercepted while returning from a scenic spot, and the girl was allegedly groped and assaulted while her friend was beaten.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the police encounter took place on 22 September 2026. The Jamui Superintendent of Police, Vishwajeet Dayal, confirmed that a Special Investigation Team led by a woman officer was formed to apprehend all suspects. Three other accused had already been arrested prior to the encounter. The incident led to significant public outrage and demands for accountability.
Details provided by The Indian Express indicate that the assault occurred as the teenagers were returning from coaching classes. The group of men stopped them, questioned them, and subjected both to physical assault. The viral video showed the girl being inappropriately touched and the boy being beaten, which intensified calls for justice and immediate police intervention.
Political reactions followed swiftly after the incident. The Janata Dal (United) state president described the case as an "isolated" and "minor" incident, which drew criticism from opposition leaders. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav called the incident a "blot" on the state and criticised the government for its handling of women's safety.
"Although the incident is two days old, no complaint was made before us by the boy or the girl till Sunday. Today, when the video went viral, we traced the victims with the help of the registration number of a vehicle visible in the clip," Jamui SP Vishwajeet Dayal stated.
Police officials confirmed during their investigation that the victims had not initially filed a complaint due to fear and threats from the accused. The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after the video surfaced.
Further developments revealed that the police are continuing efforts to apprehend other suspects involved in the incident. The video evidence played a crucial role in identifying and arresting the accused, as the victims' identities were traced using the vehicle registration number visible in the footage.
"No culprit who plays with the dignity of daughters will be spared, and the police will set an example so no one can commit such a daring act again," stated BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna.
Public and political scrutiny remains high as the investigation continues. The Bihar Women's Commission has requested a detailed report from the district administration, and the case has intensified debate over women's safety and law enforcement in the state.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.