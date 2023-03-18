Caste Politics in Indian Comedy: Marginalised Voices Must Take Centre Stage

The extraordinary rise of the stand-up comedy industry in India and its growing foothold over pop culture would seem unprecedented even a decade back.

A comedian like Zakir Khan’s Sakht Launda playbook or Varun Grover and Munawar Faruqui's political satires have gripped the imagination of many, especially the youngsters in the country, by carving a niche for themselves.

While the Internet has aided in the promotion of comedy as a creative art form, the transformation in its tone and tenor is noteworthy as well. Today, one doesn't have to participate in a comedy show to get noticed but anyone with the gift of humour and storytelling can enter into a market where the audience is constantly craving fresher content. It provides a level-playing field to everyone.