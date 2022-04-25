'Ploy to Project Fake Normalcy': Pakistan 'Rejects' PM Modi's Kashmir Visit

Pakistan on Sunday, 24 April, shared an official statement expressing its objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jammu & Kashmir visit, calling it "yet another ploy to project fake 'normalcy' in the occupied territory."

An official statement shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, said, "Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s staged visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 24 April 2022."