What Lies Ahead for Hurriyat After Separatist Leader Geelani's Demise?

His death brought upon a near total blackout of communication services and an overnight curfew in the valley.

Himmat Shaligram
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the 92-year-old veteran Hurriyat leader, who guided the separatist movement in Kashmir, passed away late on 1 September at his Srinagar residence.

Though he tendered his resignation from the Hurriyat Conference almost 15 months ago and had been in house dentition for more than a decade, his death brought a near-total blackout of communication services in the valley, an overnight curfew, and the presence of hundreds of security personnel on the streets of Srinagar.

A teacher-turned-separatist, Geelani’s political career spanned over six decades, rallying around a single unwavering agenda of merging Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan. Apart from his hardline views, he commanded a large support group, especially among the valley’s youth.

Also Read

Geelani’s Demise: End of an Era for Kashmir, Relief for BJP

However, his departure has now left his former party the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, without a captain and with Centre also considering a ban on the Hurriyat faction, the party is left at a crossroads on what lies in their future.

In today’s podcast, we discuss with Srinagar-based journalist Shakir Mir how Geelani shaped Kashmir politics over the years and what his death means for the future of the Hurriyat. Tune in!

Also Read

Restrictions Remain in Place in Kashmir as Geelani Given Quiet Burial by Police

