Bhutan Election: PDP’s Win is Good News for India but China Remains Ineluctable

It's voting season in South Asia, and with elections happening in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Taiwan, as well as India, the region is set for major changes. For India, one of the most important elections is the one in Bhutan which concluded on 9 January.

Bhutan became a democracy in 2008 and has held successful elections ever since. With a two-phase political system, the democratic and political space has a become vibrant one with the number of political parties consistently increasing.

The first phase of voting in this election was concluded in November last year and the two parties that emerged on top in the primary round were the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP), with the PDP emerging victorious.