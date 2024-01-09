Bhutan Elections: As Economic Woes Hit National Happiness, Voters Cast Ballots

Bhutan has in place a two-phase election system.

The two parties that have qualified for the runoff round after the primary phase held in November 2023 are the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP).

While the PDP is one of the oldest parties (founded in 2007) and is led by former prime minister Tshering Tobgay, who's known for his pro-India stance, the BTP is one of the youngest. The latter was reportedly formed in November 2022 by Dasho Pema Chewang, former secretary of the National Land Commission of Bhutan.

The PDP received the highest number of votes in the preliminary round of the election, followed by the BTP, the Election Commission of Bhutan said on 1 December 2023, according to Reuters, following which the commission the parties "to formally nominate one candidate each in all the 47 National Assembly constituencies" for the final round of voting.