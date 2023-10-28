On Bhutanese FM Tandi Dorji's Trip to China, and the Implications for India

Given this change in the ground realities, it is not wrong for Thimphu to look for a resolution of the border issue, at least in the areas where it can undertake a bilateral decision. However, what makes it challenging for Bhutan as well as India is the trilateral portions of the border coupled with the rising nationalisms within India as well as China. The India-China boundary dispute has the capacity to subsume the Bhutanese issues.

It also shows the difficulty that Bhutan as a sovereign nation faces if it wants to look for a solution on its own. It is dependent on India for its economic growth and security and angering New Delhi will not be conducive and Beijing does not provide an equally benign alternative.

India will be very watchful of the direction of this relationship, as it will be a great indicator of how deep the Chinese roots in South Asia are and whether India challenge this.

(Dr Gunjan Singh is an Assistant Professor at Jindal Law School, OP Jindal Global University. Her research interests are in the fields of Chinese Foreign Policy, China-South Asia Relations, Domestic Politics in China, Chinese Media, Mainland-Taiwan Relations and Space Security. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)