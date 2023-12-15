Bangladesh: India Will Have Its Way but at the Cost of Free and Fair Elections

The US ambassador, Peter Haas, has become the opposition’s star anchor-cum-advocate in Dhaka, although he keeps insisting that he is not batting for any particular political party but is only a crusader for democracy and inclusive elections.

America’s ambitious goal is to pressure Hasina into stepping down, clearing the decks for holding elections under a non-partisan, caretaker government. That’s exactly what BNP-JeI also wants. The bloc has refused to participate in the elections unless they are held under a caretaker government. But that’s an impossibility for the simple reason that the provisions for a neutral administration supervising the polls were scrapped by a constitutional amendment way back in 2011. All overt and covert attempts by Haas to bring AL and BNP-JeI to the table for an unconditional dialogue have proved futile.

In contrast to the US trying to openly regulate Bangladeshi elections as an ombudsman of sorts, India is backing Hasina to the hilt by simply taking a stand that elections are Bangladesh’s domestic matter best left to its political class and the country’s institutions and constitution. New Delhi’s smart hands-off policy, articulated by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra himself, gives Hasina’s AL an unbeatable upper hand – it essentially rules out a caretaker government and guarantees her re-election as PM for a fourth five-year term in perfect sync with India’s national interests. India wants Hasina to be left alone so that she can script and engineer her own victory. Kwatra also said that India respects Bangladesh’s democratic process – implying that the US doesn’t.