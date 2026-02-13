Bangladesh Poll Results: Youth Sparked Change, but Old Players Sealed It

Islamist parties are gaining ground and by no means on the backfoot. Their future will depend on the BNP’s governance. Effective delivery will be necessary to blunt the Islamist tide as failure could facilitate it.

The NCP, a party rising out of the 2024 movement, won only about half a dozen seats. There are several factors for its dismal performance. The NCP retained only a skeletal version of the spirit of the July 2024 youth revolt. Most of its female members and other prominent leaders left the party because of its alliance with the Jamaat.

Further, many of its prominent leaders were from Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of the Jamaat. They quickly returned to their ideological parent, the Jamaat, once the Hasina government was toppled.