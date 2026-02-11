'My Only Hope is...': Youth Apathy Shadows Bangladesh's First Post-Hasina Polls

"My only hope is that no party gets an outright majority so that neither of the alliances can be in a dominating position," says Mohammed Shafiqul, a 24-year-old software professional living in Dhaka ahead of the 12 February general election in Bangladesh.

On 5 August 2024, Sheikh Hasina, the country's longest-serving premier from the Awami League, was removed from power amid student-led protests. In her absence, the country's political arena was thrown open to a number of hitherto suppressed forces, many of whom are vying for power in the first post-Hasina election.

While 51 registered parties are contesting the polls, the two main alliances are the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI)-National Citizen Party (NCP) combine.