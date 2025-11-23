Why Sheikh Hasina’s Conviction May Trigger a Diplomatic Chill for India

For the Jamaat, the trial brings to a full circle years of political vendetta against Hasina. For Yunus, who turned into her rival after he expressed his political ambition and was aided by the United States, especially during President Bill Clinton’s administration and subsequently under his wife Hillary Clinton, when she was the US Secretary of State, it looks like political retribution.

Yunus, a noted economist and Hasina detractors, faced serious harassment under Hasina’s prime ministership for alleged violation of labour laws and malpractices at the Grameen Bank that he ran. He was relieved of the charges and chosen as the head of the interim administration after Hasina’s ouster.

The BNP, the second largest party in the country, has been out of power for decades. It now finds a real chance of forming the next government. But this can be possible only if Hasina is forced out of the electoral race and Bangladesh politics.

Early this year, a meeting was held in London between the top Jamaat leaders and the former Prime Minister and chairperson of the BNP, Khaleda Zia, and her son Tarik Rahman at his residence. Ostensibly, it was a courtesy meeting between the two sides to find out about Khaleda Zia’s health. But sources say that the leaders of the two parties also discussed their common enemy, Hasina and how to deal with her in future.

The BNP has relied on Jamaat’s muscle power for street protests. In recent months there have been reports of a falling out between the two sides but the fight appears to be superficial. Both sides apparently came to an understanding on their future political arrangement if the BNP wins Bangladesh's next parliamentary election.

But despite the hype about their growing support and strength in Bangladesh after Hasina’s ouster, neither the BNP nor the Jamaat seem confident to confront Hasina and her Awami League if they return to the country. The Dhaka regime has thus been strategically seeking her extradition from Delhi, though the government knows that under no circumstances is India likely to extradite Hasina.