Atiq Ahmed Killed: Murder in Police Custody Nixes Yogi's Goal To Succeed Modi

The incident of Atiq's murder alone can have a significant impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On one hand, it could consolidate the minority vote in favour of the Samajwadi Party. After all, in 2004, Atiq had contested and won a Lok Sabha seat on an SP ticket from Phulpur, the seat once represented by Jawaharlal Nehru. On the other, the hardcore Hindu vote will stay with the BJP.

It does, however, undermine the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win over the minorities. Indeed, the BJP held a conference in October last year with prominent members and intellectuals of the Pasmanda Muslim community in Lucknow to establish a better relationship with them.

The case of the swing voter would be most interesting. This too has two dimensions. While many people feel that justice has finally prevailed and Atiq has paid for his crimes with death, there is bound to be a general sense of apathy among people and a loss of faith in the judiciary and the police due to their collective failure to punish criminals within the ambit of the law. Two wrongs don't make a right and it is to be seen if this incident dissolves whatever faith the swing-voter had in Yogi's 'law and order' model.