Atiq Ahmed Killed: How a Tongawallah's Son Became UP's Most Dreaded Gangster

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on the night of 15 April. The attack took place while they were being taken for a court-mandated check-up. The shooters were arrested soon after.

Reactions began pouring in after the murder, with many Opposition leaders criticising the Yogi Adityanath government for the 'failing law and order situation in the state' and accusing the Uttar Pradesh police of incompetence.

This came only days after Atiq's son Asad was gunned down in a police encounter.