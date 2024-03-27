Kejriwal is a Threat to Modi. That is Why the PMLA Was Unleashed on Him

The last article reflected on a three-purpose strategy emerging from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political rule book that weaponises central agencies. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recent arrest is a part of this political coup.

This author had earlier mentioned how the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) has been a key legal instrument used by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) (in concert with the will and actions of the ruling party) to target Opposition leaders and government critics.

Let’s take a closer look into the draconian nature of this act and the consequential implications of its misuse.