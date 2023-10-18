How Israel & the West Manufacture Consent: Edward Said Had Warned Us in 1979

For the first time in modern history, we are looking at an ethnic cleansing being televised and playing on our mobile phone screens in real time as the West condones the war crimes being committed by Israel in Gaza. Entire families have been wiped out – over 40 according to data released three days ago.

Truth has become a casualty and disinformation is being used as a weapon in war. In the West, the disinformation is in turn preventing a sincere discussion on the conflict.

A few questions that many are now asking, especially in the context of the West's approach, are:

How much of the support for Israel comes from racism in the West?

Are Palestinians facing the brunt of European guilt for having persecuted Jews for decades at end in the past?

There are no easy answers to this.

A scholar who tried to engage with some of these questions was Palestinian-American academic, literary theorist, critic and political activist Edward Said in his seminal work 'The Question of Palestine' (1979).