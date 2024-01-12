300 Ramayanas, 1 Annapoorani: Outrage Shows Two Facets of Cultural Intimidation

Last year, Aruna Vijay, a northern-origin Jain woman raised in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, became a successful Masterchef India finalist (though not the winner), even though she insisted she won't cook eggs and other items considered non-vegetarian. She now has a cult following, but the current social climate requires somebody like her, such as the fictional Annapoorani, to go that extra mile to 'belong' in the league of ultra-successful people.

You can call this cultural Macaulayism after the British colonial master who made English India's administrative language and a passport to global success. If you don't master English, there is only so much you can do. That would be like a Tamilian from Madurai who is unlikely to make it big on Wall Street despite their investment banking skills, if they does not sport a jacket and a tie.

In 2019, celebrated Tamil director Atlee, who is now a Shah Rukh Khan colleague after the superhit multilingual Jawan, made Bigil, in which the protagonist, a football coach, brings back into the game a character called Gayathri, a Brahmin girl who quits playing football after she is married to a conservative family. Brahmin-fixing seems to be a fashion in Tamil Nadu, just like the 'Love Jihad' activism up north.

Now imagine Tamil Nadu, where Chief Minister M K Stalin is leading a campaign to allow Dalits to be temple priests to end caste barriers. His idea sounds good, but what if Dalits are required to be austere vegetarians for at least one generation to be allowed into temple kitchens in line with the Shastras? Who defines the rules? And how?