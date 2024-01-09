FIR Filed Against Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' for 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments

In continuation of the report, the complaint was filed against the film’s lead actors Nayanthara and Jai, writer-director Nilesh Krishnaa, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, and Punit Goenka, Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel, and the head of Netflix India, Monika Shergill.

The complainant shared a copy of the FIR on X (formerly Twitter), which mentioned that several scenes in the film allegedly 'offend Hindu sentiments' and promote 'love Jihad'.

Another reason that the complainant cited was the inclusion of an alleged controversial dialogue in the movie, which suggests that Hindu deity Rama was a meat eater.

Have a look at his tweet here: