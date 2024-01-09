FIR Filed Against Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' for 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments

The Mumbai police have filed a first information report (FIR) against the makers of Nayanthara and Jai's latest film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments and promoting love jihad.'
According to a report by The News Minute, the complaint was filed in Mumbai on Monday, 8 January, by a man named Rakesh Solanki, founder of the Hindu IT Cell.
In continuation of the report, the complaint was filed against the film’s lead actors Nayanthara and Jai, writer-director Nilesh Krishnaa, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, and Punit Goenka, Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel, and the head of Netflix India, Monika Shergill.
The complainant shared a copy of the FIR on X (formerly Twitter), which mentioned that several scenes in the film allegedly 'offend Hindu sentiments' and promote 'love Jihad'.
Another reason that the complainant cited was the inclusion of an alleged controversial dialogue in the movie, which suggests that Hindu deity Rama was a meat eater.
Annapoorani, which released in theatres on 1 December, is currently streaming on Netflix. The Tamil film follows the story of a Brahmin woman (played by Nayanthara), who defies social odds to become India's top chef.
The woman's classmate and supposed love interest, Farhan (played by Jai), helps her navigate challenges regarding her caste and religion that hinder her career and encourages her to cook and eat meat.
