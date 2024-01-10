The 'INDIA' Bloc Must Present a United Front for the Ram Mandir Inauguration

The Congress obviously has its compulsions in taking a stand on this issue as there is no doubt that the consecration ceremony has been converted into a BJP spectacle with an eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Given that it is not faith but politics that is propelling the BJP to organise the event on such a grand scale, it is difficult for the Congress to attend the ceremony.

The question is: should the Congress stand by and watch as the Prime Minister presides over this ceremony, presenting himself as Hindu Hriday Samrat indirectly pushing the BJP’s majoritarian agenda with the sole objective of wooing voters? Or should the Congress leaders accept the invitation primarily to deny an opportunity to the BJP to accuse the grand old party of minority appeasement?

As it is, the Congress has been battling this BJP campaign for the last ten years but with little success. Rahul Gandhi, in particular, has made it a point to visit local temples on his countrywide tours and has described himself as a Shiv Bhakt while the Congress has proclaimed he is a janeudhari Brahmin.

But this attempt at soft Hindutva has failed to alter public perception about the Congress which has been successfully kept alive by the BJP. It is highly unlikely that the BJP will let go of this campaign even if Congress leaders were to participate in the ceremony. And nor will the presence of the Congress leaders at the ceremony help the party electorally.