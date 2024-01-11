Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Zee Studios Issues Apology; Removes Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' From Netflix

The move comes after 'Annapoorani' faced backlash for allegedly 'hurting' religious sentiments.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Zee Studious has issued an apology to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and removed the Nayanthara-starrer Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food from Netflix after an FIR was filed against the film for allegedly 'hurting' religious sentiments of the Hindu and Brahmin communities.

After making its theatrical debut on 1 December 2023, the Tamil movie began streaming on Netflix on 29 December.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The complaint was filed in Mumbai on Monday, 8 January, by Rakesh Solanki, founder of the Hindu IT Cell, who alleged that several scenes in the film 'offend Hindu sentiments' and promote 'love Jihad'.

The film has also been embroiled in controversy due to an alleged scene that interpreted Hindu deity Lord Rama as a meat eater.

In its apology letter, Zee Studious wrote, "We have no intentions as co-producers of the film to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Brahmins community and would like to hereby apologise for the inconvenience caused and hurt caused to the sentiments of the respective communities."

Have a look:

The move comes after 'Annapoorani' faced backlash for allegedly 'hurting' religious sentiments.

Following the controversy, Annapoorani was pulled off Netflix on 10 January. The makers stated in their letter that the film will be removed from the OTT platform until it is edited to erase the objectionable content.

Annapoorani is directed by Nilesh Krishnaa and follows the story of a Brahmin woman (played by Nayanthara), who defies social odds to become India's top chef.

Also Read

FIR Filed Against Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' for 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  Nayanthara 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×