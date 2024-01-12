Karnataka Men Assault Interfaith Couple in Hotel Room, Woman Alleges Gang-Rape

(Trigger warning: Mentions of assault and rape.)
Three people have been arrested after a group of at least seven men allegedly assaulted an interfaith couple at a hotel in Hangal in Karnataka’s Haveri district on Sunday, 7 January, police said.
After barging into the couple's hotel room, the men allegedly started verbally abusing and hitting them while recording a video of the incident.
The accused have also been booked under charges of gang-rape on the basis of the woman's allegations.
In a video statement, that emerged on Thursday, 11 January, the woman alleged, "I reached the lodge around 1 pm. A few minutes after I entered, many youths barged in and attacked us. They assaulted me and took me on a bike. I was taken to a forest and raped. I begged them to leave me, but they did not pay any heed. Later, they dropped me near the bus stand and left. I want them to be punished.”
"The victim’s statement has been recorded under 164 of the CrPC after producing her before the magistrate. She has accused seven people in her statement. Three of them have already been arrested. One is in the hospital. The other three are on the run. We will arrest the remaining accused as well," Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code has also been invoked against the accused, SP Kumar added.
Two of the accused have been identified as Aftab Maqbool Ahmed Chandanakatti (24) and Madarsab Mahmed Isaq Mandakki (23), while the police is reportedly yet to reveal details about others.
The victim, a 26-year-old married woman who belongs to a minority community, was in a relationship with the 40-year-old man, the police reportedly told news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that standard instructions to curtail such incidents of moral policing are being followed.
'Why Is CM Quiet?': BJP Demands Immediate Action
The incident in Haveri drew reactions from leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who demanded strict and immediate action against the accused.
Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not speaking up on the incident.
"Why is the CM quiet on this moral policing incident. It can be done by people of any community. We are going to take this very seriously and I want the police to act independently and judiciously. They should take immediate action," former CM Bommai said.
"They have arrested some people, but they have not arrested everyone. So, immediate action should be taken, and no one should be spared whether they belong to the ruling party or opposition party," he added.
Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said, "This is a very serious issue, I request the state government to conduct a serious enquiry into the matter and who-so-ever is involved should be arrested."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)