Yemen Missile, Drone Attack Kills at Least 70 Soldiers

At least 70 Yemeni soldiers have been killed in missile and drone attacks blamed on Huthi rebels, in a mosque in the central province of Marib, medical and military sources said on Sunday, 19 January.

The Huthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in Marib – about 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of the capital Sanaa – during evening prayers, military sources told AFP.

A medical source at a Marib city hospital, where the casualties were transported, said that at least 70 soldiers were killed and more than 50 injured in the strike.

The attack came a day after coalition-backed government forces launched a large-scale operation against the Huthis in the Naham region, north of Sanaa.