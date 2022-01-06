'Web of Lies': Biden Slams a 'Former US President' on One Year of Capitol Siege

Further Biden alleged that countries like China and Russia are betting “that America is a place for the autocrat, the dictator, the strongman,” before going on to say:

"That is not who we are. That is not who we have ever been. And that is not who we should ever, ever be. Our Founding Fathers, as imperfect as they were, set a motion and experiment that changed the world... Power would be transferred peacefully, never at the tip of a spear or a barrel of a gun.”

"The former president who lies about this election and the mob that attacked this Capitol could not be further away from the core American values,” Biden further added.