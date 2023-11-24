Dublin: Shops Looted, Locals Clash With Cops After Stabbing Outside School

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Widespread violence erupted in Dublin, the capital city of Ireland, on the night of 23 November 2023, after protests broke out over a knife attack in which five people, including three children, were injured.
A five-year-old girl has been seriously injured in the attack, which happened on Parnell Square East in the city centre, outside the Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire school, on Thursday afternoon. A 40-year-old suspect also hurt in the attack, was detained by the police.
Soon after the attack, hundreds of protesters hit the streets in the Dublin city centre, including the famous O'Connell Street – all in the vicinity of the scene of the crime.
Several purported videos of the incident showed protesters burning vehicles on the streets and looting the shops in the area. Many police personnel were also injured in the subsequent clashes which broke out.
Riot police had to be deployed to control the situation.
The police have launched an investigation. They have, meanwhile, asked the protesters to “stay calm”.
“There is a full investigation ongoing into a very serious, indeed awful, attack. We are asking for any witnesses who may have been in the area of Parnell Square East or O'Connell Street, and seen any suspicious activity or have seen any part of this incident, to come forward.”Drew Haris, Police Commissioner, Garda
He added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We ask people to act responsibly and not to listen to misinformation and rumours that are circulating on social media. The facts are being established. The facts are still not clear.”
Speaking to reporters, Liam Geraghty, Police Superintendent, Garda (Irish Police), reassured the public that there is “no terror-related activity” in the stabbing incident.
“It would appear to be a standalone attack, and we need to determine the reasons behind it."Liam Geraghty, Police Superintendent, Garda
He also informed the media that the five-year-old girl was receiving emergency care in the hospital. A woman in her 30s has also been seriously injured. He added that the other two kids, a six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, were less seriously hurt.
Meanwhile, Patrick McMenamin, Chief Superintendent, Garda, said, “Some of my colleagues were also attacked and assaulted, but thankfully, no serious reports of injury have been sustained. Four hundred members of Garda Síochána will remain on patrol in Dublin city centre. Dublin City Centre is now calm and returning to normal and we will continue to monitor the situation.”
The Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar also took to X: “We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square. A number of people have been injured, some of them children. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to them and their families.”
He confirmed that the “Gardaí (police) have detained a suspect and are following a definite line of inquiry.”
