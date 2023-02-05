US Shoots Down Chinese 'Spy' Balloon, Beijing Calls It an 'Overreaction'

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called it a "deliberate and lawful action" against China's "unacceptable violation of our sovereignty."

The US said that Saturday afternoon was its first chance to destroy the balloon "in a way that would not pose a threat to the safety of Americans." After the incident, authorities were tasked with collecting the fallen debris from the US' territorial waters, AP reported.

Footage purportedly showed the moment when the balloon was shot, after which it was seen falling to the sea.

How has China reacted? China, however, slammed the US over the incident, saying that it was "clearly overreacting."