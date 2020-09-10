US Cancels 1K Visas of Chinese Nationals, Citing Security Risks

According to Reuters, some Chinese students, admitted in US universities, had earlier informed that they had received emails from the US Embassy in Beijing or US consulates in China informing them that their visas had been revoked.

Over 60 students, according to the news agency, said in a WeChat chatroom that the notices stated they would have to apply for fresh visas if they wanted to travel to the United States.

A final year undergraduate student at University of Illinois, reportedly told Reuters that the only reason he could think of, for them cancelling his visa, would be his previous experience at the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT), a Chinese university known for its defence and security technology research.

"I studied at BUPT before year two, but I have no connections with that university since," he told Reuters.