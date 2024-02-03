US Senate Committee Clears Drone Sale to India After Pannun Murder Plot Concerns

Days after the United States State Department formally notified Congress of a foreign military sale of MQ-9B drones to the Indian government, the US Senate's Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin, on Friday, 2 February, issued a statement regarding his approval of the deal in light of the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murder-for-hire plot that allegedly involves Indian government officials.
In a statement, Cardin said, “While I’m fully aware of the significance of this sale for US national security and strategic interests, I have consistently conveyed my concerns regarding the timing of this sale to administration officials in light of the alleged murder-for-hire plot involving Indian officials to attempt to assassinate an American citizen on US soil."
"I have been assured by the administration that the Indian government is committed to thoroughly investigating the situation and fully cooperating with the US Department of Justice investigation so that there is credible accountability in this case."
Previously, media reports claimed that the US Congress had blocked the deal due to concerns over the murder-for-hire plot, and several administration agencies, including the US State Department, came out in support of the deal.
US law enforcement had claimed to have foiled a conspiracy to assassinate Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil, with the attorney's office filing charges against an Indian national who, along with a purported Indian government staffer, allegedly conspired to kill Pannun in June 2023.
"I support deepening our bilateral relationship with India as long as that partnership is based on mutual trust and respect. Championing human rights and democratic values globally is one of my top priorities. Progress on these issues requires difficult discussions about our own democracy, as well as discussions with our closest allies and friends."
The notification from the State Department came after Chair Cardin and other ranking members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee gave a nod to the deal and is a precursor to legislative approval from a bi-partisan congressional leadership.
Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat, serves as the leader of the Senate committee, with Republican James Risch as the ranking member. Meanwhile, in the House Committee, Republican Michael McCaul chairs the committee, and Democrat Gregory Meeks is the ranking member.
Sources in Washington have told The Quint that the Biden administration engaged with all four leaders and their respective teams, addressing their concerns and securing their support, after which the State Department was able to formally notify Congress.
If no objections are raised by Congress members within a 30-day period, the deal will be considered to have received legislative clearance.
In a statement on Thursday, 1 February, the State Department's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said, “The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $3.99 billion.
What’s Special About the Predator Drone?
The MQ-9B Reaper, also known as the Predator drone, is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.
It was originally utilised by the United States Air Force (USAF) and other international military forces and is designed for extended surveillance and strike missions at high altitudes. Serving as the successor to the MQ-1 Predator drone, the Reaper offers several notable features.
Equipped with nine hard points (attachment points), the Reaper can carry a range of payloads, including sensors, laser-guided bombs, and air-to-ground missiles.
It boasts an impressive endurance of over 27 hours and can operate at altitudes of upto 50,000 feet. The drone has a payload capacity of 3,850 pounds (1,746 kg), which includes 3,000 pounds (1,361 kg) of external storage.
Moreover, it is capable of accommodating multiple mission payloads, such as Electro-optical/Infrared (EO/IR) systems, Lynx, multi-mode radar, multi-mode maritime surveillance radar, Electronic Support Measures (ESM), laser designators, as well as various weapons and payload packages, making it a versatile and formidable asset for surveillance, intelligence gathering, and precision strikes.
The US Air Force has extensively used MQ-9 drones in the Middle East since 2007. Most recently, it was used to fire the Hellfire R9X missile that killed the leader of Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan's Kabul.
Apart from India, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Greece, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, and Australia are all in the process of acquiring the MQ-9B variant, which was designed to meet NATO standards.
Will India Benefit from the Reaper?
The MQ-9B would enable the Indian military to fly farther than any other drone in this category and take up a larger variety of assignments compared to any other drone.
General Atomics Global Corporation CEO Vivek Lall said that the drones can “deliver full-motion video in virtually any conditions, day or night, as well as other kinds of detailed sensing with their onboard systems.”
“The aircraft also can carry a wide variety of specialist payloads if they must adapt to a specific mission. A SkyGuardian becomes a SeaGuardian, for example, when it carries a 360-degree maritime search radar that gives users a quality of maritime domain awareness they can’t achieve any other way,” Vivek Lall of General Atomics said.
Moreover, the drone will also serve as a node which connects forces over land and sea, courtesy of its communications relay, and include other surveillance, intelligence, and military systems.
“These aircraft can conduct search and rescue, help fight wildfires, support customs authorities, augment naval forces and take many other tasks,” Lall said.
However, India has several threat areas that the MQ-9B drone does not address – most crucially, incursions from land borders.
Armed drones are suited for less-intense air conflict as they lack the air defence capabilities of a multi-role fighter aircraft. Moreover, China’s integrated air defense systems (IADS) is one of the densest in the world, rendering the Predator drone's operations unviable.
After the 2020 border skirmishes between Indian and Chinese forces, India has been looking to acquire unmanned aircraft for surveillance and reconnaissance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
At the same time, the Indian Navy wants to be able to keep an eye on the movements of Chinese warships and submarines in the Indian Ocean. For this reason, India even signed a $2.6 billion deal with the US to procure 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from Lockheed Martin for the Navy in 2020.
Meanwhile, the cost of a bare drone platform will come up to $100 million, and a full array of weapons systems will also cost a similar amount, reports said. To put this into perspective, India purchased the Dassault Rafale at a cost of $115 million per aircraft.
While the Indian Navy will get 15 out of the 31 UAVs, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each.
