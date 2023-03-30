ADVERTISEMENT

US District Court Permits Spouses of H1-B Visa Holders To Work, Rejects Lawsuit

The court ruling is welcome news for foreign workers with jobs in the US tech industry.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
US District Court Permits Spouses of H1-B Visa Holders To Work, Rejects Lawsuit
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A US district court has ruled that spouses of people having H1-B visas can work in the country.

The decision was made on Tuesday, 28 March, by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in the matter of a lawsuit filed by Save Jobs USA.

  • The lawsuit challenged government regulations that made way for employment authorisation cards to be issued to the spouses of certain categories of H-1B visa holders

  • Big tech companies such as Amazon and Google had come out against the lawsuit

Why it matters: The court ruling is welcome news for foreign workers with jobs in the US tech industry. So far, over 1,00,000 work permits have reportedly been issued to spouses of H-1B workers, many of them Indians.

Also Read

Indian American Teen Missing Since January Found Alive and Safe in Florida

Indian American Teen Missing Since January Found Alive and Safe in Florida
ADVERTISEMENT

In the courtroom: Based on arguments from both sides, the bone of contention, primarily, was a question of authorisation.

  • Save Jobs USA reportedly argued that the US Congress has never granted the federal government to allow foreign nationals, like H-4 visa-holders, to work during their stay in the country

Yes, but: The text of the Immigration and Nationality Act, decades of executive-branch practice and both explicit and implicit congressional ratification of that practice say otherwise, according to Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Congress has expressly and knowingly empowered the US government to authorise employment as a permissible condition of an H-4 spouse's stay in the United States, Judge Tanya Chutkan reportedly wrote in her decision

Meanwhile, Save Jobs USA said that it plans to appeal against the court ruling.

Also Read

New Move by US on Work Permits Likely To Benefit Indian Students With F-1 Visa

New Move by US on Work Permits Likely To Benefit Indian Students With F-1 Visa

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:   United States   H1-B workers   US Visa 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×