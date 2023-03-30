US District Court Permits Spouses of H1-B Visa Holders To Work, Rejects Lawsuit

A US district court has ruled that spouses of people having H1-B visas can work in the country.

The decision was made on Tuesday, 28 March, by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in the matter of a lawsuit filed by Save Jobs USA.

The lawsuit challenged government regulations that made way for employment authorisation cards to be issued to the spouses of certain categories of H-1B visa holders

Big tech companies such as Amazon and Google had come out against the lawsuit

Why it matters: The court ruling is welcome news for foreign workers with jobs in the US tech industry. So far, over 1,00,000 work permits have reportedly been issued to spouses of H-1B workers, many of them Indians.