7 Acts of a Woman's Life- Exploring The Theatre That It Is

In the theater of life, responsibilities, and relationships, women juggle multiple acts. In the process of navigating between different roles, women often bear the foremost role of being the primary caregiver and end up neglecting their health and wellbeing in the process!

This narrative needs to change in our society & women need to be celebrated in all their glory. It is important to have conversations for women and their allies to realign the script, whether at the workplace, at home, in personal relationships as friends, lovers or partners, or the most important one that one has with oneself.