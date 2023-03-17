Arrest Warrant Issued for Russian President Putin: What Are the Allegations?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a warrant out for his arrest.

Zeroing in: The arrest warrant against Putin was issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, 17 March, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The ICC took the action, alleging Putin's involvement in the abductions of children from Ukraine

The allegations: "[Putin] is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation," the court said in a statement.