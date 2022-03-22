Ukrainian Girl Who Went Viral for Singing in Bomb Shelter Performs in Poland

A 7-year-old Ukrainian girl who went viral on social media for singing in an underground bomb shelter in the war-torn country, mesmerised the world by singing at a charity concert in Poland on Monday, 21 March.

As Russian forces bombed Ukrainian towns, Amelia Anisovych sang ‘Let It Go’ in Ukrainian, from the hit Disney movie Frozen, surrounded by family and relatives while taking refuge in a bomb shelter.

The viral video also caught the eye of singer Idina Menzel, the voice behind the hit number who tweeted,