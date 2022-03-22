Ukrainian Girl Who Went Viral for Singing in Bomb Shelter Performs in Poland
Anisovych fled to Poland with her grandmother and brother, but her parents are still in Kyiv.
A 7-year-old Ukrainian girl who went viral on social media for singing in an underground bomb shelter in the war-torn country, mesmerised the world by singing at a charity concert in Poland on Monday, 21 March.
As Russian forces bombed Ukrainian towns, Amelia Anisovych sang ‘Let It Go’ in Ukrainian, from the hit Disney movie Frozen, surrounded by family and relatives while taking refuge in a bomb shelter.
The viral video also caught the eye of singer Idina Menzel, the voice behind the hit number who tweeted,
“We see you. We really, really see you.”
According to CBS News, Anisovych fled to Poland with her grandmother and brother, but her parents are still in Kyiv.
Weeks later, Anisovych sang the country’s national anthem at the Atlas Arena in Lodz for a benefit concert called ‘Together with Ukraine’. Dressed in a Ukrainian traditional dress, her pitch-perfect performance was met with a thunderous round of applause from the audience.
The ‘Together With Ukraine’ concert raised over $380,000, as per CBS News.
The money will support the Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH), which is providing aid to people displaced by the Russian invasion.
More than three million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on 24 February with most of them moving to neighbouring EU nations to seek refuge. According to Unicef, half of the refugees are children.
(With inputs from CBS News.)
