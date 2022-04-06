Not in India's Interest to Invest in Russian Military Equipment: US Defence Secy

This comes a day after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said that the United States believes that it would not be in India's interest to accelerate its Russian imports of energy and other commodities.

US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh, while on a recent visit to Delhi, had warned of consequences to countries that actively attempt to circumvent or backfill the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West.

"What Daleep did make clear to his counterparts during this visit was that we don’t believe it’s in India’s interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities," said Psaki on Monday, when asked about Singh's warning.

(With inputs from PTI.)