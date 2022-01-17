2 Indian Nationals Among 3 Killed in Attack Claimed By Houthi Rebels in UAE

At least three people were killed and six other injured after the Houthi movement in Yemen, known as the Ansar Allah, announced on Monday, 17 January, that it had organised an attack on the United Arab Emirates after the latter's administration reported two fires in Abu Dhabi, possibly ignited by drone strikes, AFP reported.

Of the three people killed, one was a Pakistani national, while the other two were Indian nationals.

The Indian embassy in the UAE is reportedly trying to get confirmation regarding the incidents and their details.