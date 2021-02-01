Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy Avi Berkowitz have been nominated for the Nobel peace prize on Sunday, 30 January for their role in negotiating four normalisation deals called the “Abraham Accords” between Israel and Arab countries.

The historic Abraham Accords, signed in September 2020, led to the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the two gulf countries, UAE and Bahrain, breaking a logjam of 41 years and causing quite a stir globally.

US attorney Alan Dershowitz -- who had defended Trump in his first impeachment trial last year -- nominated Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law along with Berkowitz, the former West Asian envoy in his capacity as a professor emeritus of Harvard Law School.