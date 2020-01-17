‘Trump Is a Clown, Will Betray Iranians’: Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader, on Friday, 17 January, said President Donald Trump is a “clown” who only pretends to support the Iranian people but will “push a poisonous dagger” into their backs, as he struck a defiant tone in his first Friday sermon in Tehran in eight years.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the mass funerals for Iran's top general, who was killed in a US airstrike earlier this month, show that the Iranian people support the Islamic Republic despite its recent trials.