The Total Solar Eclipse Is a Cosmic Spectacle Well Worth the Hype

In 1842, with a total eclipse through Europe, the narrative changed and solar eclipses became tourist draws. Astronomers like British Francis Baily and George Biddell Airy travelled to see the eclipse.

But it was the vivid descriptions from writers like Austrian Adalbert Stifter that captured the world’s attention:

“Never, ever in my entire life was I so shaken, from terror and sublimity so shaken, as in these two minutes — it was nothing other than if God had all at once spoken a clear word and I had understood it.”

The interest in eclipses increased for both the public and professional astronomers. It was by studying the light from the sun’s wispy corona — only visible during eclipses — that the element helium was discovered.

It was by looking at the bending of light from distant stars that Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity was confirmed, bringing him to worldwide fame.