Tibetan Political Leader Visits White House For 1st Time in 60 Yrs

For the first time in six decades, the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile has visited the White House.

In a historic recognition by the US to the democratically elected exiled government of Tibet, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) president Lobsang Sangay was formally invited to meet Assistant Secretary and Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Robert Destro.

In the past 60 years, the head of the CTA was denied entry to the US State Department and the White House as the US government did not recognise the Tibetan government in exile.