Who Betrayed Anne Frank? New Probe Names Jewish Informant, Reveals Key Details

Warehouse workers, helpers of the Frank family, acquaintances of the workshop employees, and neighbours in the area of the hideout had all featured on the many lists of possible offenders, in studies that had marked no connection between the Frank family and the accused Jewish notary.

The investigative team arrived at the conclusion after six years of using modern analytical techniques to thaw the cold case. Letters, maps, photos, even whole books were fed into the artificial intelligence database developed specifically for the project, that helped make the connections.

The probe revealed that Arnold van den Bergh, a businessman and a founding member of the Jewish Council, was not named in the records of the concentration camps that were operating around 1943.

Rather, van den Bergh and his immediate family were openly living in Amsterdam – a fact that confirmed that they had some sort of leverage that had had kept them safe from the Nazis.