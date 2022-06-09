Texas School Shooting: Survivor Shares She Smeared Herself in Friend's Blood
She told the United States House of Representatives that her class had been watching a movie when the gunman came.
An 11-year-old girl who survived the horrific Texas school shooting in May revealed on Wednesday, 8 June, that she had smeared herself with the blood of her killed friend to seem dead during the attack.
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, told the United States House of Representatives that her class had been watching a movie when the gunman came.
"He told my teacher 'good night' and then shot her in the head. And then he shot some of my classmates and the whiteboard," she said in a pre-recorded interview which had been telecast before the American lawmakers.
"When I went to the backpacks, he shot my friend who was next to me and I thought he was going to come back into the room so I grabbed a little blood and put it all over me," Miah said in the video.
The student shared that she had remained completely silent, and had later gotten hold of her teacher's mobile phone and dialled the emergency services.
At least 19 students, aged 8-11, and two teachers, died in the deadly shooting on 24 May that evoked widespread horror in the US and elsewhere.
The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was shot and killed by responding officers on the same day after he carried out gun violence the elementary school.
