A Girl Who Dialled 911, a Boy Who Loved TikTok: Victims of Texas School Shooting

Ten-year-old Amerie Jo Garza had been trying to call the emergency services from her school in Texas on the morning of Tuesday, 24 May, when she was shot dead. Hours earlier, she had received an "honour roll" certificate in her class.

The fourth-grader was among the first few children to be confirmed dead at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “My Grand Daughter was shot and killed for trying to call 911, she died a Hero trying to get help for her and her fellow classmates (sic),” Amerie's grandmother wrote in a text message to The Daily Beast.

At least 18 more students aged 8-11 and two teachers died in the deadly shooting that has evoked widespread horror in the United States and elsewhere.

As reports of the attack surfaced on Tuesday, Amerie's father Angel Garza had posted a plea on Facebook for help to find his daughter.