Tesla Criticised for Opening New Showroom in China's Xinjiang Region

After opening a new showroom in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR), Elon Musk's Tesla is facing intense criticism for prioritising business interests over human rights, Reuters reported.

Tesla had announced the opening with a post on Weibo (China's biggest microblogging website) on 31 December 2021, stating that "on the last day of 2021, we meet in Xinjiang."

"In 2022, let us together launch Xinjiang on its electric journey!"

The Weibo post also consisted of photos of the opening, including those of people holding "Tesla [heart] Xinjiang" placards.